The State of Which is an evening length dance created from the decisions made collectively among the performers, within a previously agreed up set of decision making principles. The principles of the dance have been derived from questions surrounding the (United States) American social and political structures- Questions such as how privilege cyclically effects influence and power, the impossible set of conditions we have set up for our political representatives, or how we define consensus or majority through agreement and disagreement and even how polarization and indifference mix together to create ____________.

The dance is being directed by Krista Kaye Nelson, but is made by the performers live each time it is practiced. The performers include Christian Drugan, Krista Kaye, Megan McBrian, Javier Molina, Alyssa Soderberg, Noel Sundholm, Regina Taylor, Aubrhe Yruretagoyena.

This event is Free.

Dates Include: August 15-17, 2019 7PM and August 17, 2019 3PM at The City Heights Performance Annex. Event length is 1.5 hours.