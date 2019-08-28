Stay Coastal, Drink Local with Henebery Spirits

Stay Coastal, and Drink Local this summer! Stephen George, beverage director at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, has curated a three-part collaboration series showcasing local distilleries and the stories behind their spirits to celebrate the launch of the resort’s new Locals Only cocktail menu.

The recently launched, seasonally sourced Locals Only cocktail menu highlights the best of San Diego in every sip, showcasing seasonal citrus and other produce, as well as San Diego distilled spirits and local vinegar. The Locals Only selection features five cocktails, all of which are homegrown here in San Diego.

Each Stay Coastal, Drink Local event will run from 6 pm to 8 pm and includes a flight of spirit tasters from the partner distillery, light appetizers from 20|Twenty, and one Locals Only cocktail of choice. Tickets are $25 per person, including tax and gratuity, and will only be available for purchase at the door. Additional cocktails will be available for purchase for $10 each.