Steam Cirque Presented by Circus Vargas

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017's retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque!

Join us on a journey of fantastic proportions where children of all ages will marvel at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science- fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey!

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more!

Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1.

(877-468-3861)