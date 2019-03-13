Warwick's will host Steffanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson as they discuss and sign their new book, "The Perfect Predator: A Scientist's Race to Save Her Husband from a Deadly Superbug." Strathdee is Director of UC San Diego Center for Innovative Phage Application and Therapeutics and a "TIME" Most Influential Person in Health Care. Patterson is Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at UC San Diego.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.