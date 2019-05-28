Stem Cell Therapies and You: A Patient Advocate Event

Stem cell research is now providing cures and life-changing treatments to patients facing a wide array of diseases and disorders. Join us to learn what this exciting progress could mean for you, your family and loved ones.

Speakers:

Catriona Jamieson, MD, PhD, Director of the UC San Diego Health CIRM Alpha Stem Cell Clinic and Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center

Maria Millan, MD, President and CEO of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

David Higgins, PhD, CIRM Board member and Patient Advocate for Parkinson's Disease

The meeting is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Free parking available.