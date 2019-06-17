STEM Summer Camp: Thought STEM Computer Coding

This summer, students in grades K-10th will learn the fundamentals of computer science by developing video games themed after the video games and movies they already love. Students will use favorites, like Fortnite, Minecraft, Harry Potter, and Mario, as a point of inspiration to learn how to code their own unique 2D video games. On the last day of camp, students will show off everything they've learned by participating in an epic Game Jam where they'll work together with their team to design awesome games.

Curriculum for our summer camps have been specially designed by ThoughtSTEM through a National Science Foundation grant that enables us to build cutting edge programming languages that prepare students of all ages and skill levels for the future. We're proud to be providing the most innovative coding educational opportunities for San Diego students.

ThoughtSTEM will be running flexible morning, afternoon, and full-day summer camps at local universities including UC San Diego, San Diego State, San Diego Christian College (Santee), and Cal State San Marcos, along with many other locations throughout San Diego County. Find information about all of our summer camp locations here: https://www.thoughtstem.com/computer-science-camps-san-diego/summer-camps/