Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi, Piano Duo

St. Mark's United Methodist Church 3502 Clairemont Dr., San Diego, California 92117

Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi are pioneers in the use of four-hands jazz piano. They have earned widespread success with their arrangements of classics from the stride piano, ragtime, and boogie-woogie repertoires, and the swing era. It is unusual to hear a piano duet played by four hands on just one piano. This is a free concert.

St. Mark's United Methodist Church 3502 Clairemont Dr., San Diego, California 92117
