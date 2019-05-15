Warwick's will host Steven Rowley as he discusses and signs his new book, "The Editor." Rowley is the bestselling author of "Lily and the Octopus."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.