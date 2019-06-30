Stieber Summer Gallery - Closing Reception

Stieber Summer Gallery opens Tuesday, June 11 and runs through Sunday, June 30.

The space will be open to the public daily from 2:00 PM- 9:00PM

The Closing Reception will take place Saturday, June 30, 2019, 6:30PM-9:30PM

(21+ Please RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/closing-reception-sarah-stieber-solo-exhibition-at-stieber-summer-gallery-tickets-60476982282)

Returning for the 2nd year, this pop-up, created and hosted by local contemporary artist Sarah Stieber, will feature works from her new mixed media series; “FACE IT”.

“FACE IT” is artist Sarah Stieber’s response to the rampant depiction of faceless women portrayed in contemporary art and culture.

This multi-media art installation uses paintings and video content to celebrate female policy makers, artists, activists, and thought-leaders while providing an intimate look into Sarah Stieber’s creative process with behind the scenes footage of the photo-shoot and time-lapse videos of Stieber creating the paintings.

The immersive installation will challenge visitors to think about identity, beauty, perception, and objectification.

“By emphasizing the depiction of women as whole beings, I believe we can affect social, political, and economic change for women.” -Stieber Stieber’s style of Electric Realism is a stunning amplification of real life, using a bejeweled palette of brilliant hues and evocative energy to explore a spirited reality. A spectacle of saturated colors, her paintings are a kaleidoscope to her world of wishful seeing, magnifying the human experience with dazzling color too often hidden in plain sight.