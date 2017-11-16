Stolen Spirits Holiday Cocktail Class

KnB Bistro invites you to our bar and restaurant for a holiday-themed cocktail making class. The event will be hosted by the new, up-and-coming brand, Stolen Spirits.

You'll learn how to make the perfect punch for your holiday get together. Leave knowing how to craft the perfect Manhattan cocktail. Plus, you'll understand a lot more about mixology in general. It's the ultimate chance to broaden your cocktail horizons!

At this educational, interactive experience, you'll be taught holiday recipes and techniques by a highly experienced mixologist while working on your creations together in small groups. Light appetizers will be served and all participants will leave with a special gift!

Your host will be San Diego’s own Dannika Underhill of Stolen Spirits. Dannika is a mixologist who is passionate about creating flavorful drinks using innovative techniques. She has spent the last 14 years working in highly decorated craft bars such as Percy's and Co. in Seattle, and locally here in San Diego at Craft & Commerce and Kindred.

The class will be highlighting Stolen Spirits most popular offerings, Stolen Rum and Stolen Whiskey 11 Year. Tickets are $25.

Join us November 17th and get excited; you'll know how to make the perfect holiday cocktail like a pro!

Learn more about Stolen Spirits by checking out their website: thisisstolen.com