Rare Beer Festival

We’re featuring the finest, most unique and hard-to-find beers from Stone as well as more than 50 of our favorite guest breweries in the beautiful Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido. Included with admission are endless tasters of select beers, 20 3oz pours of rare beers, endless bites from our amazing kitchen, live music, cigar lounge and an exclusive taster glass to take home. For the die-hards, VIP tickets will get you an additional hour of festivities featuring VIP-exclusive beers and the opportunity to meet the brewers behind them.