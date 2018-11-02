Stone Brewing Anniversary Ale Release | Barrel Republic 5th Anniversary

Craft brew fanatics, unite! November 2nd-11th marks San Diego Beer Week, and there’s a lot to celebrate here in the craft brew capital. Kick off Beer Week with a beer-centric tasting extravaganza for Barrel Republic’s 5th Anniversary Event! A proud supporter and partner of the San Diego brewing community, Barrel Republic has made a name for themselves as a widely-acclaimed craft beer mecca. This year, San Diego’s own Stone Brewing Company is brewing a one-of-a-kind beer in honor of Barrel Republic’s illustrious 5th Anniversary!

Taking place at all three locations in Pacific Beach, Carlsbad and Oceanside on Friday, November 2nd, Barrel Republic will be collaborating with Stone Brewing Co. for a special beer release and tap takeover event in commemoration of their 5th Anniversary. Starting at 6:00 P.M. and continuing all night long, Stone, will be debuting their exclusive batch of never-before-tasted Barrel Republic 5th Anniversary Ale! Join in the festivities for the chance to experience Stone’s special beer batch release with fellow craft beer lovers along with a Tap Takeover of ales from this favorite brewery.