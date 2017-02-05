STONE CALM BEFORE THE STORM

SUPER SUNDAY CELLAR-BRATION

Our annual event to kick off Super Sunday. We're pulling out the rarest beers from our cellar and shutting down our restaurant and 1-acre garden to create the perfect Stone rare beer experience. On top of sampling beers, this rare beer festival features an additional seven courses expertly paired with the finest Stone beers. The order of paired courses is up to you, as is your choice of beer samples.

PAIRING MENU

Tavis’ Meatloaf “Sando”

Meatloaf sandwich served on pretzel bread w/spicy cola BBQ & jalapeno pickles

Paired with Stone 2012 Double Bastard w/Dark Toasted Oak

Pork & Kimchi Corn Dog

Ground pork & kimchi corndog served w/Gochujang-kimchi mustard

Paired with Stone Enjoy By 02.14.17 Chocolate & Coffee IPA

Arancini

Risotto, saffron & spicy lamb ragout arancini served w/marinara sauce

Paired with Stone World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station Lifeblood Brown Ale

Deviled Ramen Eggs

Hard boiled eggs marinated in mirin & soy sauce served w/miso aioli, green onions, Shichimi Togarashi & fried noodles (Vegetarian)

Paired with Stone Barrel-Aged Imperial Saison w/Peach

Crime – Punishment Chorizo Seasoned Chili

Traditional chorizo “spiced” chili beans w/seasonal vegetables (Vegetarian)

Paired with Stone World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station Great Bowman's Beard Scotch Barley Wine

“Cinnamon Roll” Crepe Station

Golden & black raisin, walnut compote w/cream cheese frosting & cinnamon glaze

Paired with Stone Barrel-Aged Milk Chocolate Porter

Hoppy Lemon Pound Cake

W/Citrusy Hops, powdered sugar topping served w/marmalade

Paired with Stone Barrel-Aged Brown Ale w/Balaton Sour Cherries

*No menu modifications, menu subject to change

BEER LIST

Stone Cali-Belgique IPA Aged in White Wine Barrels

Stone 2008 Red Wine Barrel-Aged Old Guardian Barley Wine

Stone Barrel Aged Saison w/Blackberry

2005 Double Bastard Ale

Stone 2002 Imperial Russian Stout

Stone 2011 Imperial Russian Stout Aged in Red Wine Barrels

Stone Stochasticity Project: Master of Disguise (Imperial Golden Stout)

Stone Mixtape Ale vol.15 - Brett the Rockies

Stone Espresso Imperial Russian Stout

2013 Stone Old Guardian OAK-SMOKED (Barley Wine aged in Bourbon Barrels)

Stone Koteka Rise & Grind

Stone Stygian Descent 2016 (Sublimely Self-Righteous Ale aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels)

Stone "The Tiger Cub" Saison w/Spices Aged in White Wine Barrels

Stone Grow A Pear Cliche

Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Muy Delicioso (Imperial India Pale Ale)

Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Spiced Unicorn Milk (Chai Milk Stout)

Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Zim Zim Zala Bim (Wheat Ale Brewed w/Fruit & Aged in Tequila Barrels)

Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Wittiest Moron (Wine Barrel-Aged Imperial Black Wit)

Beer list subject to change.