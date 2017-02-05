STONE CALM BEFORE THE STORM
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido 1999 Citracado Parkway , Escondido, California 92029
SUPER SUNDAY CELLAR-BRATION
Our annual event to kick off Super Sunday. We're pulling out the rarest beers from our cellar and shutting down our restaurant and 1-acre garden to create the perfect Stone rare beer experience. On top of sampling beers, this rare beer festival features an additional seven courses expertly paired with the finest Stone beers. The order of paired courses is up to you, as is your choice of beer samples.
PAIRING MENU
Tavis’ Meatloaf “Sando”
Meatloaf sandwich served on pretzel bread w/spicy cola BBQ & jalapeno pickles
Paired with Stone 2012 Double Bastard w/Dark Toasted Oak
Pork & Kimchi Corn Dog
Ground pork & kimchi corndog served w/Gochujang-kimchi mustard
Paired with Stone Enjoy By 02.14.17 Chocolate & Coffee IPA
Arancini
Risotto, saffron & spicy lamb ragout arancini served w/marinara sauce
Paired with Stone World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station Lifeblood Brown Ale
Deviled Ramen Eggs
Hard boiled eggs marinated in mirin & soy sauce served w/miso aioli, green onions, Shichimi Togarashi & fried noodles (Vegetarian)
Paired with Stone Barrel-Aged Imperial Saison w/Peach
Crime – Punishment Chorizo Seasoned Chili
Traditional chorizo “spiced” chili beans w/seasonal vegetables (Vegetarian)
Paired with Stone World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station Great Bowman's Beard Scotch Barley Wine
“Cinnamon Roll” Crepe Station
Golden & black raisin, walnut compote w/cream cheese frosting & cinnamon glaze
Paired with Stone Barrel-Aged Milk Chocolate Porter
Hoppy Lemon Pound Cake
W/Citrusy Hops, powdered sugar topping served w/marmalade
Paired with Stone Barrel-Aged Brown Ale w/Balaton Sour Cherries
*No menu modifications, menu subject to change
BEER LIST
Stone Cali-Belgique IPA Aged in White Wine Barrels
Stone 2008 Red Wine Barrel-Aged Old Guardian Barley Wine
Stone Barrel Aged Saison w/Blackberry
2005 Double Bastard Ale
Stone 2002 Imperial Russian Stout
Stone 2011 Imperial Russian Stout Aged in Red Wine Barrels
Stone Stochasticity Project: Master of Disguise (Imperial Golden Stout)
Stone Mixtape Ale vol.15 - Brett the Rockies
Stone Espresso Imperial Russian Stout
2013 Stone Old Guardian OAK-SMOKED (Barley Wine aged in Bourbon Barrels)
Stone Koteka Rise & Grind
Stone Stygian Descent 2016 (Sublimely Self-Righteous Ale aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels)
Stone "The Tiger Cub" Saison w/Spices Aged in White Wine Barrels
Stone Grow A Pear Cliche
Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Muy Delicioso (Imperial India Pale Ale)
Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Spiced Unicorn Milk (Chai Milk Stout)
Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Zim Zim Zala Bim (Wheat Ale Brewed w/Fruit & Aged in Tequila Barrels)
Stone World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station - Wittiest Moron (Wine Barrel-Aged Imperial Black Wit)
Beer list subject to change.
