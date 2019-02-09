Stone & Glass is Bringing Art to Escondido’s ‘For the Love of Chocolate’ Festival

San Diego hot glass and mixed media studio, Stone & Glass, will be participating in the For the Love of Chocolate: Escondido Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

This Escondido Chocolate Festival will be giving participants a sweet memory with gourmet chocolate tastings and an Escondido arts and culture experience. Many galleries and museums will feature wonderful art exhibits and special activities, including Stone & Glass.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Stone & Glass will be introducing a new line of “Fire in My Heart” pendants. Each unique pendant is individually hand cast in color change crystal – a method similar to hot wax for gold jewelry –set in a silver bezel on a delicate 18-inch silver chain. The hearts will display an ever changing fiery array of color ignited by light and movement.

For the festival, Stone & Glass will be offering ticket holders a 10-percent discount on any purchases throughout the day. And, they will be giving live glass-blowing demonstrations in their studio throughout the event. Stone will also be firing off his own specialty chocolate dessert.