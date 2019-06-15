Stonewall @ 50 and the History of LGBT Rights in America

June 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York which kick-started the modern LGBT civil rights movement Join leading LGBT studies scholar and historian, Professor Lillian Faderman for a lecture and discussion of the history of the struggle for LGBT rights in the U.S. Throughout the history, the societal forces of law, religion, and customs were used to oppress to gay people. How did people confront and survive such brutality? Who were the brave activists and unsung common folk who fought back and paved the way for the revolutionary changes of the post-Stonewall era? What is the state of the current struggles for equality? https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/stonewall-50-and-history-lgbtq-rights-america