Join Think Blue and I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) on Saturday, March 30th, from 9:30AM-12PM at Liberty Station NTC Park for a special Storm Drain Stenciling Day, featuring chalk art from local artists!

Did you know that storm drains are not connected to the sewer system? That means they are not treated and drain directly into our creeks, bays, lagoons and ultimately the ocean. Litter, debris, and pollutants are swept along with the water into the storm drains, polluting our waterways. Join us by stenciling a pollution prevention message above storm drains around the neighborhood. By doing so, you are educating the public that no pollutants or trash should go down the drains and into the ocean!

This event will feature sidewalk art from local artists at select storm drains throughout Liberty Station! They will be sharing their view on the importance of clean water through colorful chalk art. If you or someone you know would be interested in donating their time and talents to this event as a chalk artist, please contact Carly Keen at ckeen@cleansd.org or (619) 704-2774.

Stencils are available on a first-come first-serve basis. ALL are welcome to join for litter removal throughout the neighborhood!

All volunteers will need a signed waiver from ILACSD, which is available in the link below. Participants under the age of 18 need parent or guardian signatures on their waivers. Any participants under the age of 14 may need adult supervision for stenciling. Join us in our efforts to be zero waste by bringing any reusable items such as water bottles, work gloves, and buckets!

Register: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/storm-drain-stenciling-day-5/

DOWNLOAD WAIVER: https://tinyurl.com/SDS3-19Waiver

Flyer: https://tinyurl.com/SDS3-19Flyer

Address: 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, CA 92106