What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece

to Google Calendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00

The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106

Strengthen the tools of developing a successful personal narrative, including exploring:

The power of sensory detail,

The elements of characterization, and why they apply even in non-fiction, and

The importance of transitions and time/space development

While the focus is on is non-fiction prose, fiction writers and poets are welcome as well. Already have a project you’re working on? Bring it, along with paper or an electronic device you like to use for writing.

Info
The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
San Diego
619-696-0363
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece - 2019-01-27 10:00:00