What’s Your Story? Elements of Personal Narrative with Dana Reece
The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106
Strengthen the tools of developing a successful personal narrative, including exploring:
The power of sensory detail,
The elements of characterization, and why they apply even in non-fiction, and
The importance of transitions and time/space development
While the focus is on is non-fiction prose, fiction writers and poets are welcome as well. Already have a project you’re working on? Bring it, along with paper or an electronic device you like to use for writing.
