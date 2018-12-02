Storytime Breakfast with The La Jolla Library

Delight in a breakfast buffet, variety of holiday-themed drinks, dessert and a fireside reading of Dr. Seuss: How The Grinch Stole Christmas led by the La Jolla Library.

After story time, Estancia La Jolla will offer complimentary transportation to the 61st La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival. Children’s price is half off and children under 5 eat free.

PRICING

> Adults: $32

> Children 5 and above: $16

> Children under 5: Free

MENU

Made to Order Pancakes: Pancake Topping Action Bar

Omelet Bar

Fresh Fruit

Muffins

Pastries

Smoothie Bar

Hot Coco & Coffee