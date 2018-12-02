Storytime Breakfast with The La Jolla Library
Estancia La Jolla Hotel 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, California 92037
Delight in a breakfast buffet, variety of holiday-themed drinks, dessert and a fireside reading of Dr. Seuss: How The Grinch Stole Christmas led by the La Jolla Library.
After story time, Estancia La Jolla will offer complimentary transportation to the 61st La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival. Children’s price is half off and children under 5 eat free.
PRICING
> Adults: $32
> Children 5 and above: $16
> Children under 5: Free
MENU
Made to Order Pancakes: Pancake Topping Action Bar
Omelet Bar
Fresh Fruit
Muffins
Pastries
Smoothie Bar
Hot Coco & Coffee