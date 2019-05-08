Street Scene: The Music Festival that Transformed the Gaslamp Quarter.

For 25 years “Street Scene” was San Diego’s oldest and largest annual music festival bringing together a variety of musicians from diverse genres performing for San Diegans to enjoy. It began in the historic Gaslamp Quarter in 1984 and grew, eventually moving to different venues around town before our next “History Talks!” Lecture with Rob Hagey, founder and producer of San Diego Street Scene. Joining him will be Gaslamp Quarter Association Executive Director Michael Trimble and former head of the Gaslamp Quarter, Jimmy Parker. Together they will share the history of San Diego Street Scene and its role in the transformation of the Gaslamp Quarter and downtown San Diego.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!

May 8, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.