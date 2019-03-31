Structure with Mark O’Bannon

Professional writers use fundamentally different techniques than average writers.

According to John Truby, the premier story consultant in Hollywood, ninety percent

of screenplays and eighty percent of novels are rejected because of poor structure.

This means that one of the most important things you will ever learn as a writer is how to structure a story.In this class you will learn:

-How the technology of writing has changed the business

-Why three acts will kill your story

-The seven steps of classical story structure

-How genres affect structure

How to mix genres

-How to design a unique structure for each story

-Multi-strand plotlines

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-31-structure-with-mark-obannon/