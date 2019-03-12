Warwick's will host Stuart Jamieson as he discusses and signs his new book, "Close to the Sun: The Journey of a Pioneer Heart Surgeon." Jamieson is Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Dean of Cardiovascular Affairs at UC San Diego.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.