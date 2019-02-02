The Studio Door Grand Opening
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
Grand Opening of The Studio Door in its new Hillcrest location. All day open house with pop-up art and music. Contemporary art for sale by Patrick Brown, Daniel Hopkins, Carol Mansfield, Patrick McMahon, Michelle Montrose, Andrea Overturf, Astha Saini, Christina Ilene Thomas and more. 12-7 PM. Free to the Public. Details at thestudiodoor.com
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Hillcrest