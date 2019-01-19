The Studio Door Neighborhood Preview

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103

Hillcrest Neighborhood Preview of The Studio Door. Take a look at how the old American Apparel space has transformed into a contemporary art gallery with artist studios. 12-7 PM with live music from A New High at 1 and 5. Free to the public. Details at thestudiodoor.com

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
