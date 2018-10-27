“Stuff the Jeep” with the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Barnes & Noble

Grossmont Center is excited to join the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Barnes & Noble for their “Stuff the Car” promotion to support military families all month long!

Here’s How it Works:

Buy a book to donate at the Grossmont Center Barnes & Noble location during the time-frame: September 29th – October 27th.

Your book purchase earns you a raffle ticket entry to win exciting prizes from Barnes & Noble, Carl Burger Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM World, the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and more!

Come back on Saturday, October 27th between 12pm-4pm for fun crafts, activities, special-story time and raffle prize drawings. At 3:30 p.m. on October 27th, we will “Stuff a Jeep” with all of the donated books.

All “Stuff the Jeep” book donations will benefit children & families of military personnel living in military housing in La Mesa!

Thank you for your support!

Please contact the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce with any questions about this promotion:

(619) 465-7700