Stunt Dog Experience is a one-of-a-kind, interactive, live show that will captivate dog lovers of all ages.

Combining human performers with rescue dogs, the show features big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, athletic feats – all in a safe, humane environment that celebrates mankind’s best friend. Since 1999 creator Chris Perondi has entertained millions and has produced more than 8,000 live shows in North America. Every show includes interactive crowd participation – it’s not just a show, it’s an experience!