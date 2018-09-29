Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge San Diego

Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge is the ultimate family adventure and the only obstacle course designed for kids ages 5-16, where both kids and parents get to run together! If you are looking for a family-friendly kids event in the San Diego area - look no further! With a competitive wave in the morning and family fun waves throughout the day, our adventure course is 1.5-2 miles long with mud, water, and 13-15 fun and challenging obstacles. Register your child and you - parents/legal guardians - participate for FREE! It’s like getting 3 for the price of 1!

The San Diego Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge on Saturday, September 29th will be held at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Participants can traverse rock walls, army crawl through mud pits, rope swing over water, scale up rugged cargo nets, dodge floating cannonballs, and more. Give your kids the chance to release their inner beast and push themselves, all while getting covered in mud together as a family! Prepare to Brave Your Adventure and have some family fun!

Price: $42 - $66

General tickets are $42-56. Competitive Wave tickets are $56-66. Early Bird pricing ends on 8/26.

