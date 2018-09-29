Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge San Diego

BRAVE YOUR ADVENTURE!

Break away from the everyday and embark on a family adventure like no other! Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge is the ultimate family obstacle course, with 13-15 fun and challenging obstacles, plus lots of running, jumping, climbing, and mud! And the best part is - it's a FAMILY adventure! Parents Run for FREE! (You get 3 for the price of 1!)

Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge’s mission is to inspire and challenge kids, and forge family bonds, through obstacles and adventure. We are committed to helping foster a more active, adventurous, and perseverant younger generation. Prepare to Brave Your Adventure at Kit Carson Park on September 29th!

TICKET TYPES:

Family Fun Waves: 9:00am-2:00pm (waves every 30 mins)

5-16 year olds

Parents Run for Free!

$32-$66* per child

Competitive Wave: 8:30am

10-16 year olds

Kids Only!

Chip Timing

Award from Razor Scooters for Top 3 Finishers per Age Division

Free Re-Run Wristband

$46-$66* per child

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Parents Run for FREE!

Custom Race Medal

Cinch Bag

Clif Bars for the Family

Free Event Photos**

Unlimited Re-Runs for $5

Competitive Wave participants receive a Custom Race Medal, Chip Timing, and Award from Razor for Top 3 Finishers Per Age Division

To learn more about this epic family event in San Diego on September 29th, check out our website: www.kidsobstaclechallenge.com/sandiego

* Prices increase as we get closer to the event (i.e., Pre Sale, Early Bird, Regular, and Day-Of ticket types). Prices listed do not include processing fees and sales tax for those states when applicable.

** We make every effort to photograph all participants, but we can't guarantee that we will capture everyone.