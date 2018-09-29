Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge San Diego
Kit Carson Park 3333 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido, California 92025
BRAVE YOUR ADVENTURE!
Break away from the everyday and embark on a family adventure like no other! Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge is the ultimate family obstacle course, with 13-15 fun and challenging obstacles, plus lots of running, jumping, climbing, and mud! And the best part is - it's a FAMILY adventure! Parents Run for FREE! (You get 3 for the price of 1!)
Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge’s mission is to inspire and challenge kids, and forge family bonds, through obstacles and adventure. We are committed to helping foster a more active, adventurous, and perseverant younger generation. Prepare to Brave Your Adventure at Kit Carson Park on September 29th!
TICKET TYPES:
Family Fun Waves: 9:00am-2:00pm (waves every 30 mins)
5-16 year olds
Parents Run for Free!
$32-$66* per child
Competitive Wave: 8:30am
10-16 year olds
Kids Only!
Chip Timing
Award from Razor Scooters for Top 3 Finishers per Age Division
Free Re-Run Wristband
$46-$66* per child
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
Custom Race Medal
Cinch Bag
Clif Bars for the Family
Free Event Photos**
Unlimited Re-Runs for $5
Competitive Wave participants receive a Custom Race Medal, Chip Timing, and Award from Razor for Top 3 Finishers Per Age Division
To learn more about this epic family event in San Diego on September 29th, check out our website: www.kidsobstaclechallenge.com/sandiego
* Prices increase as we get closer to the event (i.e., Pre Sale, Early Bird, Regular, and Day-Of ticket types). Prices listed do not include processing fees and sales tax for those states when applicable.
** We make every effort to photograph all participants, but we can't guarantee that we will capture everyone.