Succu-Heart Happy Hour

We’re suckers for an afternoon of crafting!

Join us for a hands-on, DIY succu-wreath happy hour with Rain to Roots on Sunday, April 28th from 3:00-5:00p.m. Sip on two glasses of liquid inspiration (choice of wine or beer) as we make heart shaped succulent wreaths for Spring to take home, or give as the perfect handmade gift!

Tickets include step-by-step instruction, your first two beverages, all plants and materials needed to design and take your living art home, and tips on how to keep it looking fresh for months to come. Small Searsucker snacks will be available for purchase.

Express yourself in a tangible way through art and creativity - it's good for you!