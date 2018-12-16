Succulent & Sips with Rain to Roots

Celebrate the seasons of cheer with us and Rain to Roots on Sunday, December 16 from 2-4 p.m.!

Enjoy an afternoon crafting with us and learn how to create your very own 18" succulent wreath, while sipping on a complimentary glass of bubbles. Alyssa from Rain to Roots will demonstrate how to arrange the most beautiful wreath from start to finish and will give you tips on how to keep your creation alive for the months to come.

Your $65 ticket includes a demonstration by succulent designer, Alyssa Hartwick, all materials needed to make and take home your living art filled with hand selected succulents, a glass of bubbles or house wine, and hands-on help throughout the duration of the class.

Hurry and secure your spot as space is limited!