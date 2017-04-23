Succulent Terrariums for a Cause
Design Consignment Gallery 7550 Miramar Rd. Suite 205, San Diego, California 92126
Come create your very own Terrarium succulent arrangement at The Gallery on April 23, from 4-6 p.m. with Infinite Succulents and Center for Community Solutions!
DCG and Infinite Succulents are dedicating this workshop to Center of Community Solutions, a local San Diego Charity, to help spread awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Join us for complimentary sips and snacks compliments of CapeTown Restaurant and a chance to win 2 custom succulent arrangements! All materials, tools and tons of customizable options will be included in your ticket price of only $40. During the workshop the gallery is asking attendees to help support CCS and bring an item that will be donated to women and children in need. A list of items that have been requested by women in need will be provided.
