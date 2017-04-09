Succulents for a Cause - Rady Children's Hospital

This event is in honor of Rady Children’s Hospital.

We will be creating one of a kind succulent arrangement terrariums with RainToRoots at the Gallery. For this event we encourage you to bring your little ones as well as an item to be donated to Rady's. We will ask your youngsters to help us package the donations into Activity Bags to be given to the children at Rady’s. A list of items to donate is on our website. Design Consignment Gallery is also donating a portion of each ticket and our showroom sales for the day to Rady Children’s Hospital.

50/50 Raffle will be held at event!