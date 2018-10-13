Succulents & Sips at Herringbone La Jolla

Enjoy an afternoon of crafting with a Rain to Roots succu-pumpkin arrangement workshop at Herringbone on Saturday, October 13th! Tickets include a demonstration by succulent designer, Alyssa Hartwick, all materials needed to make and take home your living art filled with locally grown succulents, a glass of bubbles or house wine, and instruction on how to keep your centerpiece alive for months or even years to come! Salad and flatbread options will be available for purchase at this co-ed event.