Sudden Change Documentary

SUDDEN CHANGE

A NEW MEXICO STORY — PILOT OF A 7-PART DOCUSERIES

A COACH. A MAYOR. AN ARTIST. AN ATHLETE. A PASTOR. AN OWNER. A FILMMMAKER.

7 LIVES. 7 STORIES. ONE ALBUQUERQUE

Please visit our website for Tickets, Trailer, Premiere Schedules, and Documentary details: www.suddenchangedocumentary.com

PegaWhale Storytellers proudly presents a 65-minute documentary pilot introducing transformational stories that will premiere this fall in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Chicago, Austin and San Diego. Through the craft of intimate storytelling and filmmaking, we have unearthed narratives that explore the rich diversity and resilience of New Mexico and its people. Themes of cultural identity, inclusion, addiction and recovery, the power of sports in community, and overcoming individual, insurmountable odds to become both leader and role model emerged powerfully in this initial segment.

With New Mexico’s unique energy and history being the common ground beneath these inspiring stories, we describe a field of being where sudden change meets opportunity, where the personal becomes universal, enabling all people to advance. When we uplift ourselves, we can uplift another, and in turn a community changes, empowering the impossible to become possible. As the stories show, we may get sick alone, but we heal together.

Please join us for a memorable evening. Meet the cast and the filmmakers.