Suds For Soi Dogs

We're joining forces with The Barking Lot and Thailand's Soi Dog to help get some cute puppers adopted. The Barking Lot made the long trek over to Thailand to help rescue 12 dogs from the illegal dog meat trade. These dogs are now stateside and looking for their forever homes!

The Barking Lot has begun partnering with the Soi Dog Foundation to help them put an end to the illegal dog meat trade in Thailand and surrounding countries. To date, The Barking Lot has taken in 26 dog meat trade dogs who have braved the 24 hour journey from Phuket to San Diego. These dogs have endured a horrifying existence prior to being rescued and deserve a loving forever home.

This is your opportunity to come meet all the inspiring and resilient Soi Dogs. We'll have fresh beer, a food truck, and a raffle where you can win a Giant Simple Three beach cruiser!