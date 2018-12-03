Suds and Science: Online Dating

Suds & Science: Online Dating

Just 20 years ago, online dating was a highly stigmatized social practice that accounted for a miniscule proportion of relationships. Today, it is the third most common way that couples meet. Join Dr. Kevin Lewis, a sociologist at UCSD, to discuss the social science surrounding this unprecedented historical trend. How do online dating sites work? Who uses them—and who SHOULD use them? Do couples who met online look any different—or last any longer—than couples who met via more “traditional” means? And how is online dating transforming the very nature of love, intimacy and compatibility in today’s increasingly digital world?

6:30–8 p.m.

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden Liberty Station

2816 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

$5

Food and drinks available for purchase. Come early to place your food and drink order at the bar.