Suds & Science Special Edition: A World From a Sheet of Paper

Starting from just a sheet of paper, by folding, stacking, crumpling, sometimes tearing, we will explore a variety of phenomena from magic tricks and geometry to nonlinear elasticity and the traditional Japanese art of origami. Much of the lecture consists of table-top demos, which you can try later with friends and family.

So, take a sheet of paper . . .

Guest speaker bio:

Tadashi Tokieda grew up as a painter in Japan and became a classical philologist in France before switching to mathematics and physics. He is currently a professor of mathematics at Stanford; previously, he worked at the University of Cambridge in England. He is one of the world’s most distinguished disseminators of mathematics and teaches regularly at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS). Thanks to a generous grant from Irwin and Joan Jacobs, his demonstrations are seen on the YouTube channel Numberphile, which has recorded and released 20 of his videos, amassing over 10 million views so far, with many more videos planned.

Lecture: 6–7 p.m.

Fleet Science Center

$10