Suds & Science. Astrocytes, Alzheimer and Parkinson's: New Understandings of Neural Diseases

New research is discovering that astrocytes, once thought to be merely the scaffolding for neurons, may actually play a critical role in regulating brain function. Join Dr. Elena Blanco of the Salk Institute as she explains her latest research of astrocytes and how they could be the missing link to understanding and treating neural diseases such as Alzheimer and Parkinson's. This is your monthly chance to connect with other curious scientific minds over a beer—or two—and take part in an in-depth discussion about important scientific topics. The Fleet partners with local bars and scientists to bring you an evening with a fun-yet-informative presentation, which kicks off an extended discussion between the scientist and the audience­­—all while the audience drinks along. 6:30 to 8 p.m. $5. Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden, Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road #116, San Diego, CA 92106