Suds & Science. San Diego Research Spotlight: Climate Change and its Effect on Food Security.

Join us for a special Suds & Science edition in partnership with the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering and the La Jolla Historical Society. Researchers from UCSD and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography share their latest research on climate change, including its effects on our oceans, marine life, weather, agriculture and food security. This is your monthly chance to connect with other curious scientific minds over a beer—or two—and take part in an in-depth discussion about important scientific topics. The Fleet partners with local bars and scientists to bring you an evening with a fun-yet-informative presentation, which kicks off an extended discussion between the scientist and the audience¬¬—all while the audience drinks along. Panel participants include Dr. Jennifer Burney, Assistant Professor of Environmental Sciences, School of Global Policy & Strategy, UCSD; Dr. Alexander Gershunov, Research Meteorologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography; Dr. Arthur Miller, Research Oceanographer, Senior Lecturer in Climate Sciences at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Lynn Waterhouse, Graduate Student in Fisheries Management & Conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. 6:30-8 p.m. $5. Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road #116, San Diego, CA 92116