Sugar Brown : Burlesque Bad & Bougie Comedy

Experience A One-Of-A-Kind Urban Burlesque Show

Featuring Sugar Brown - the seductive alter ego of diva Lanita Shera - "Burlesque Bad & Bougie" dishes some steamy stand-up comedy with her signature burlesque moves. Sugar dives into her diaries and explores her experiences on-stage - stimulating the audience with laughs and feels. This is an adults-only show - tailor-made for those who like it hot.

First time at a burlesque show?

It’s a sensual art form that incorporates dance and risqué costumes with entertaining banter to celebrate a side of life we don’t always talk about.

