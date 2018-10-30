Sugar Skull Paint Night and COCO Screening

Get spooky with 619 Spirits on Tuesday, October 30th from 6-9pm, and decorate sugar skulls with the whole family while watching Disney’s Coco! Taking place at the North Park distillery and tasting room, tickets are only required to participate in the sugar skull decoration. Each ticket includes one sugar skull with decorating supplies, and one 619 Vodka craft cocktail for the adults ($25), or a kid’s special Halloween treat and drink ($20). The adults will have plenty of signature cocktails to choose from, like Blood of the Scorpion or Princess Cosmo, which is made with 619's Rose Petal Vodka.

Costumes are encouraged! A face painter will be at the distillery, free of charge to help kids to get into the Halloween spirit.