SUKHA: An Evening of Sacred Chant & Meditation with SUKHA

Join SUKHA the band for a gathering of souls, voices, and community!

Experience a guided mantra meditation with live music and sacred chant from various traditions to open your heart, balance the brain and connect you with joy and peace.

Price: $25/$35 door - hurry, space is limited!

Tickets/Info: www.themettaspace.com/events

Seating: This is “yogic style” where people are seated on the floor. There are cushions, blankets, and yoga mats available, but please feel free to also bring your own. There are chairs available.

SUKHA is an award-winning New Age band based in LA. They were on the 2016 Grammy® Ballot for Best New Age Album of The Year. Sukha is known for their high-vibration delivery to allow people to experience singing, sound, and mantra meditation in an accessible format for all. www.sukhatheband.com

THE METTA SPACE - Your community Holistic Health, Wellness and Spiritual Center, providing acupuncture, massage, sound healing, energy work, Kundalini Yoga, monthly markets & more. We offer a safe, therapeutic, inclusive and relaxing environment. Find Community here. Located at the “T” at Adams & Ohio. METTA means loving-kindness. www.themettaspace.com