Summer Camps 2019 Youth Media & Tech Camps (June 17-Aug 23)
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
In our weekly 2019 Summer Camps, campers ages 6-14 will learn cinematography, editing, stop motion, and use our Green Screen studio! A matinee of their completed films are screened on the last day of camp to a full house in our independent movie theater, the Digital Gym Cinema! No experience necessary!
Film, Special Events
El Cajon