‘Summer in the City’ is a unique summertime music festival and celebration in support of Voices of Our City Choir and the work it does with San Diego’s homeless/unsheltered residents. The festival will feature a variety of popular San Diego bands and entertainers, including: The Steph Johnson Band; Miki Vale; McFlow; The Moustache Band; Francesca Valle; Rob Thorsen; and The Voices of Our City Choir. From pop to classical, hip-hop to jazz, there’s something for everyone. The highlight of the event will be The Voices of our City Choir and their amazing band, performing a repertoire of funk, soul, jazz and pop. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site and the whole family is welcome.