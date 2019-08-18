Summer in The City

‘Summer in the City’ is a unique summertime music festival and celebration in support of Voices of Our City Choir and the work it does with San Diego’s homeless/unsheltered residents. The festival will feature a variety of popular San Diego bands and entertainers, including: The Steph Johnson Band; Miki Vale; McFlow; The Moustache Band; Francesca Valle; Rob Thorsen; and The Voices of Our City Choir. From pop to classical, hip-hop to jazz, there’s something for everyone. The highlight of the event will be The Voices of our City Choir and their amazing band, performing a repertoire of funk, soul, jazz and pop. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site and the whole family is welcome.

Quartyard 1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
San Diego
310-313-3444
