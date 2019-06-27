Summer County Fare Tasting Menu at the Grant Grill

Inspired by classic American fan fare, the Grant Grill is offering an elegant twist to county fair favorites with their Summer County Fare Tasting Menu. Indulge in BBQ Pork Torchone, Leinenkugel Big Eddy Imperial IPA Battered Cheese Curd, Chesapeake Bay Soft Shell Crab and Bacon Wrapped Squab Leg Ballantine and Breast. Complete your county fair experience with time honored treats such as New Orleans Beignets or Blueberry Mint Cotton Candy. Relish the summer days ahead and celebrate the season with this limited time menu available June 27- July 4.