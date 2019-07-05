Summer Family Camp Outs

Fourth of July Weekend

July 5 - 7

Come on out for a fun filled weekend in Julian! A 2 night camping experience with plenty of fun to keep you busy! Stay Friday night through Sunday with plenty of time leftover to visit Historic Julian just 3 miles away. A popular tourist destination! You bring you tents and grub, we bring the fun and adventure!

Activities to include:

Primitive Fire Making with a bow drill, Archery, Tomahawk Throwing, Slingshot Range, Nature Walk with Plant and Animal Identification, Water Games, Ice Cream Making, Petting Zoo, Hoedown & Jug Band, Family Theater, Campfire Songs, Star Gazing, and more!

So much more!

$55/adult; $45/kids aged 4+; kids 3 and under are free to attend!

Check the website for more information!

https://www.fortcross.com/summer-camp-outs

Families and group organizations welcome! Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops, Home School Groups, Church Groups, or just a group of friends! Fun for everyone!