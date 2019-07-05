Summer Family Camp Outs

to Google Calendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures 4425 Hwy 78 4425 Hwy 78, San Diego, California 92070

Fourth of July Weekend

July 5 - 7

Come on out for a fun filled weekend in Julian! A 2 night camping experience with plenty of fun to keep you busy! Stay Friday night through Sunday with plenty of time leftover to visit Historic Julian just 3 miles away. A popular tourist destination! You bring you tents and grub, we bring the fun and adventure!

Activities to include:

Primitive Fire Making with a bow drill, Archery, Tomahawk Throwing, Slingshot Range, Nature Walk with Plant and Animal Identification, Water Games, Ice Cream Making, Petting Zoo, Hoedown & Jug Band, Family Theater, Campfire Songs, Star Gazing, and more!

So much more!

$55/adult; $45/kids aged 4+; kids 3 and under are free to attend!

Check the website for more information!

https://www.fortcross.com/summer-camp-outs

Families and group organizations welcome! Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops, Home School Groups, Church Groups, or just a group of friends! Fun for everyone!

Info

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures 4425 Hwy 78 4425 Hwy 78, San Diego, California 92070 View Map
Borrego Springs, Julian, Santa Ysabel
9518471904
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Family Camp Outs - 2019-07-05 16:00:00