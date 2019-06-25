Summer Jazz Series at Madison on Park

Madison on Park is getting jazzed up as they present "Summer Jazz Series." The neighborhood lounge and eatery will be hosting a Summer Jazz Series every Tuesday through August from 7:00pm-9:00pm presented by Dr. John Reynolds as he entertains diners with different ensembles. Guests can indulge in dinner under the restaurant's 25-foot vaulted and arched cedar-lined ceilings in the restaurant’s beautiful, architecturally stunning al fresco dining space. A highly sought trumpeter in Southern California, Dr. John Reynolds is adept in performing many styles of music and holds a Doctorate in Musical Arts from the University of Southern California. He has performed with Jazz legends including John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton, Gerald Clayton, Rickey Woodard, Graham Dechter, Jackie Ryan, Bob Mintzer, Peter Erskine, Bobby Shew, Frank Mantooth, Gilbert Castellanos, Marshall Hawkins and many others.