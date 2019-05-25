Summer Kickoff Authors Fest!
Barnes & Noble / Bookstar Point Loma 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego, California 92110
Start your summer with bagful of fascinating reading! Our guest authors offer lively discussions for every reader from Fiction to Health and Young Adult to Biography. Authors include: Satchin Panda, Ph.D - The Circadian Code, Edward Galloway - Wired, Dima Ghawi - Breaking Vases, Thomas Marshall - No More Dead Kids, Marc Thomas Shaw - Dante's Road, Judith Teitelman - Guesthouse for Ganesha.
Barnes & Noble / Bookstar Point Loma 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego, California 92110
