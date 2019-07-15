A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell

to Google Calendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

This workshop is designed for writers who are familiar with writing plays. Students should come with an idea for a play that they are excited to develop over this bi-weekly summer workshop with input from the instructor and other workshop participants.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-07-15-a-summers-playwriting-workshop-with-aleta-barthell/

Info

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art , Workshops
Point Loma
619-696-0363
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - A Summer’s Playwriting Workshop with Aleta Barthell - 2019-07-15 18:30:00