Summer Safety Splash Tour

to Google Calendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00

Cameron Family YMCA 10123 Riverwalk Drive, San Diego, California 92071

Summer Safety Splash Tour: The YMCA and City of San Diego are hosting free community events in an effort to help spread water safety awareness and prevent drowning. All events are open to the public and will include fun and interactive booths, free sunscreen and prizes, recreational swim time, tests for water competency, life jacket safety, games and crafts, CPR demos and more. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.ymca.org/splashtour.

Info

Cameron Family YMCA 10123 Riverwalk Drive, San Diego, California 92071 View Map
Santee
to Google Calendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Safety Splash Tour - 2019-04-27 12:00:00