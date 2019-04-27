Summer Safety Splash Tour: The YMCA and City of San Diego are hosting free community events in an effort to help spread water safety awareness and prevent drowning. All events are open to the public and will include fun and interactive booths, free sunscreen and prizes, recreational swim time, tests for water competency, life jacket safety, games and crafts, CPR demos and more. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.ymca.org/splashtour.