Summer Solstice with the Arts at Liberty Station

Arts District Liberty Station is celebrating the arrival of Summer with three days of creative events open to the public. Friday June 21 through Sunday June 23 the Arts District is alive with art, dance, music and recreation. Visitors will find hundreds of paintings, drawings, fiber arts, jewelry, photographs and watercolors. Explore art, buy art, make art with us while becoming part of the International celebration of Summer with us. More details at libertystation.com/solstice.